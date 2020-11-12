Kacy lives in Rainham in Havering but often travels to Canvey and Southend.
She is 4ft 5ins tall and of a slim build. She has short brown curly hair but sometimes straightens it.
Kacy was last seen around 9.30am on Sunday 18 October and was wearing slim fit jogging bottoms, a black top with a black denim jacket and flipflops with socks.
Police need to find Kacy to make sure she is ok, so if you have seen her or have any information about where she is, please get in contact with Essex Police by calling 101.
Have you seen 15-year-old Kacy Newell, who has been reported missing?
November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Kacy lives in Rainham in Havering but often travels to Canvey and Southend.
You may also like
BREAKING
Recovery of Fire Engine following Fatal in Royston Edited
January 19, 2017
BREAKING • LEWISHAM • LONDON
Fire crews called to tackle underground car park blaze in Lewisham
April 30, 2020
BREAKING
Man stabbed following a fight in Mitcham
May 21, 2019
BREAKING
Warning after shocking video being circulated showing child abuse
November 23, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Police name teenager who died in Ferrari Crash
August 26, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police Release CCTV after Serious Sex Attack in Southampton Park
November 1, 2016
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Probe launched after man shot in the
January 25, 2020
BREAKING
Police called to negotiate with a person on Chatham bridge
February 17, 2020
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Man arrested on top of a railway bridge in Bromley
January 22, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Armed Police arrest man in Chatham following reports of a weapon
July 22, 2020
BREAKING • BRIDGEWATER • SOMERSET
Key worker attacked by vile creatures in Bridgewater
May 13, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Shop worker hospitalised after Armed robbery in Strood
February 22, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
What the Dickens? Trees to line Charles Dickens Trial
March 16, 2018
BREAKING • LAMBETH • LONDON
London Bus driver punched in the face in Lambeth
September 8, 2020
BREAKING
Police appeal for walkers to contact them
March 11, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Stockbury Man jailed for violent disorder and arson
June 12, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Armed Police detain man in Sheerness
November 9, 2019
BREAKING
East Croydon Station in police lockdown after commuter stabbing
January 27, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Attempted Child Abduction in Portchester
May 23, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS
Police in Rooftop Stand off with Man in Gosport
March 20, 2017
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Two drug dealers off the street and jailed
April 10, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Police arrest Four Men after thefts from Vehicles in Portsmouth
February 25, 2016
BREAKING • ESSEX
Multi vehicle collision in the M11 Motorway
April 14, 2019
BREAKING
One million pensioners to benefit from £140 winter bill discount
October 18, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Major collision on M4 near Slough
July 5, 2018
BREAKING • ILFORD • LONDON
Enter title here.
May 23, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Second stabbing probe launched in Ealing
November 24, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Two girls Stabbed in West London
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • STAPLEHURST
Armed Police surround property on the outskirts of Maidstone
August 29, 2020
BREAKING • HOUNSLOW • LONDON
Fatal early morning collision in Hounslow
May 23, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Grim COVID19 Daily Death toll hits over 21,500
April 28, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police carry out overnight Drugs Raid at Ryde Property
June 11, 2018
BREAKING • EASTBOURNE • SUSSEX
Eastbourne man charged after stabbing police officer in the leg
September 15, 2020
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Four Flats evacuated after Serious Fire in Gravesend
May 14, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MINSTER
Robbery charge after elderly man assaulted at Minster home
October 29, 2020
BREAKING
Blaze rips through block of flats in Redhill
November 27, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Search Launched for Missing Portsmouth teenager Rosie Evans-Foster
December 4, 2016
HOME COUNTIES
Police go pink in cell trial scheme
August 1, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police seize Three bikes in Anti social crack down
August 2, 2017