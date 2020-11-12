Have you seen 15-year-old Kacy Newell, who has been reported missing?

Kacy lives in Rainham in Havering but often travels to Canvey and Southend.

She is 4ft 5ins tall and of a slim build. She has short brown curly hair but sometimes straightens it.

Kacy was last seen around 9.30am on Sunday 18 October and was wearing slim fit jogging bottoms, a black top with a black denim jacket and flipflops with socks.

Police need to find Kacy to make sure she is ok, so if you have seen her or have any information about where she is, please get in contact with Essex Police by calling 101.