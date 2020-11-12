Wanted: Police are appealing for information about a wanted registered sex offender thought to be sleeping rough in Blackpool

Steven Pinnington, 38, is wanted after breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements.
Pinnington, who was born in Liverpool, is described as 5ft 7ins tall of slim build with green eyes, short dark hair and facial stubble. He has a mole on his right cheek, a scar on his right hand, a v-shaped scar on his right arm and a small scar on his inside left wrist.
As well as Blackpool he has links to Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow and Northern Ireland.
Anyone with information can contact police on 01253 604 019 or email [email protected] Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.