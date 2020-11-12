Man charged over North London Police station arson attack

Adam Pawlowski, 45 of Goff’s Lane, EN7, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 November.

Police were called at 6.58pm on Wednesday, 11 November to reports of a vehicle in collision with a building in Fore Street, Edmonton.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. No injuries were reported.