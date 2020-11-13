Two men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Brighton have been released under investigation, as enquiries continue.

The two 18-year-olds were arrested after warrants were executed at separate addresses in Hove on Thursday (12 November).

It follows a report of a fight which police responded to in Montpelier Place at 10.15pm on Wednesday, 4 November.

A 40-year-old local man suffered stab injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A total of six men, all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. They are four 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 57-year-old, all from Brighton and Hove.

Detective Chief Inspector Gordon Denslow, of the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as our investigation into this matter progresses.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Brighton and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information – including any relevant CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage – to contact us.

“We are confident that someone knows what happened, and would urge them to do the right thing and speak to us immediately. You can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence.

“The victim and suspects are believed to be known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.”

You can report information either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Moorcroft.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.