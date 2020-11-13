Hampshire Police are reporting the theft of Three Shotgun and have issued a warning

In the last two weeks, Police have received three reports of thefts of shotguns. In two of these, guns had not been properly secured and, along with ammunition.



While shotguns and firearms are everyday equipment for some of the certificate holders, it is really important that the highest level of security is maintained, and guns should not be left unattended out of their cabinets for any period of time.



We all have a duty of care to ensure that it is made as difficult as possible for guns to fall into the wrong hands.



Certificate holders will be aware that they have a lawful duty to maintain the security of their guns at all times, and they should know that, in addition to being dealt with for any criminal offences arising from a breach of security, certificates will invariably be revoked.