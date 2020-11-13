A 55-year-old woman, was approached by a man who grabbed at the handbag she was holding in Aldershot town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in Aldershot town centre.

The incident took place sometime between 11.30am and midday on Friday 6 November in the area of the Queens Road and Victoria Road junction.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, was approached by a man who grabbed at the handbag she was holding. The man took the bag and ran away.

During the incident, the woman fell to the ground, fracturing her shoulder, for which she needed hospital treatment.

The bag contained a small brown zip purse, with a flower design on it, as well as cash and a bank card. The bag has been described as small, brown and cream in colour, with two handles and a zip.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who saw two men police would like speak to as part of this investigation.

The first man is described as being of slight build, wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and tanned coloured footwear, and was carrying something in his right hand.

The second man is described as being of large build, wearing a light blue coloured top with a black hood covering his head, light-coloured bottoms and black footwear with white sections.

Detective Constable Jonathan Duggan said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen these men in the area at the time.

“We are doing everything we can to find the persons responsible and would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Investigations Team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200430614.