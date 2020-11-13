Woman jailed after being convicted of burglary and perverting the course of justice

A woman has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison after being convicted of burglary and perverting the course of justice.

Officers were called to a burglary in Avondale, Huncoat, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.

While the owner was away, Naomi Haworth and co-defendant Jason McCash smashed their way into the house, before ripping an internal alarm from the wall. They then ransacked the house, before leaving with thousands of pounds of jewellery and cash.

Both defendants were identified via forensic evidence left at the scene.

The following day McCash committed a violent robbery on an elderly couple in Marlborough Road, Accrington.

During the mele of that robbery McCash received a stab wound to the chest.

McCash and Haworth claimed his injuries were as a result of an altercation with a woman they both knew.

This led to the arrest of a woman in her 30s, who spent several hours in custody before it was established she had nothing to do with McCash’s injury. She was released no further action.

Haworth, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary and perverting the course of justice and was given her custodial sentence earlier this week.

McCash, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of robbery, the unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He was also charged with a burglary at a residential property which he had committed on the night of January 26.

He was sentenced to 12 years in custody with an extended licence period of three years.