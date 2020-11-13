A 52-year-old man has been jailed following a vicious attack in which he repeatedly kicked his victim in the head, leaving him with severe facial injuries

Lincoln Crown Court heard that James Sneddon, 52, set upon a 59-year-old man at a property on Commercial Road, Grantham on the afternoon of 13th May this year.

Emergency services were called to the address after the attack, which took place just before 1.40pm, and found the injured man. He had been left with serious facial injuries, including a large laceration above his left eye, after he was repeatedly kicked in the head by Sneddon.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre to be treated for his injuries.

Sneddon, of no fixed address, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Remy Simon said: “The sentence, in this case, reflects the extreme level of violence used during the incident. This was an attack on an individual that was unable to fend for themselves that has had long-lasting consequences.