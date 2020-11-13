Man jailed for attempted armed robbery at Luton pharmacy

A man was sentenced to over two years imprisonment on Friday (6 November) after he pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery of a Luton pharmacy in July.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday 9 July, David Lee, 29, of Plantation Road, Luton, terrorised employees of a Sundon Park pharmacy, threatening them with a knife and demanding prescription medication.

Lee became agitated but was interrupted by a member of the public entering the pharmacy who then managed to get Lee to drop his knife and leave the store.

Shortly after he continued his intimidation through the glass door before being arrested by officers as he left the location.

Lee was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Luton Crown Court for attempted robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and threatening a person with a knife.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham, who investigated, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the employees and members of the public inside the store and I wish to thank the bravery of those involved.

“Lee will now spend time in jail where he can reflect on his actions that day. We will never tolerate this type of offending.”