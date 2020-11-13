The daughter of an elderly man with dementia who was attacked and robbed in his own home has spoken of her relief after his attacker was locked up

Dawid Stanek, 21, forced his way into the man’s home in The Oval, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on the afternoon of 21 September this year.

Once inside he attacked the victim – a 77-year-old man suffering from dementia and serious ill-health – before fleeing with jewellery and cash.

Stanek, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, was identified following an extensive investigation and eventually detained at an address in Kirkby-in-Ashfield by members of the new Mansfield Operation Reacher team.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Stanek pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to seven years in custody.

His victim was treated in hospital after the attack following being hit over the head and receiving injuries to his arms.

His daughter Michelle said: “This was an absolutely horrific experience for dad and the whole family to go through. He is one of the kindest people you could ever wish to meet and for this to happen in his own home was absolutely disgusting. It really was the lowest of the low.

“One of the saddest things about what happened is that he is no longer able to live independently and has been looked after in a care home since the attack where we can’t visit him at the moment because of Covid. So this young man didn’t only take his jewellery and his money away – he also took his freedom and independence away as well. He’d lived in that house for the last 48 years and to think that was his last experience there is really upsetting.

“As a family we are pleased that we’ve finally got justice for dad and would like to thank Nottinghamshire Police for all they have done. Adam Penn – the detective on our case – has been absolutely fantastic with us and has kept us informed every step of the way. I really can’t thank him and the other officers who have helped us enough.

“As for dad, he can’t remember much about what happened which is probably a blessing for him. But he is in a safe place now and he is comfortable.”

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking and cowardly attack on a vulnerable man who had no hope of defending himself against someone more than 50 years his junior.

“Stanek resorted to an inexcusable level of violence that left an elderly man in hospital. This robbery has had a distressing impact on the victim and his family, as well as causing a great deal of concern in the local community.