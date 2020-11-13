BREAKING CATFORD LEWISHAM LONDON MISSING SOUTHWARK STRATFORD

Police are concerned about 36 year old Katie Cordeal she has been reported missing

November 13, 2020
Officers are concerned about 36 year old Katie Cordeal. She was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, 11 November in East Dulwich (SE22). She is known to visit #Catford, #Stratford and #Lewisham. Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101 quoting CAD 8264/12NOV

