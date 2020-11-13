Officers are concerned about 36 year old Katie Cordeal. She was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, 11 November in East Dulwich (SE22). She is known to visit #Catford, #Stratford and #Lewisham. Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101 quoting CAD 8264/12NOV
Police are concerned about 36 year old Katie Cordeal she has been reported missing
November 13, 2020
1 Min Read
