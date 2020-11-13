Dean Hanman has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm

A Swindon man has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence following an incident at a McColl’s store in Penhill on Tuesday (10/11).



Dean Hanman, aged 38, from Imber Walk, Penhill, Swindon has also been charged with three counts of robbery and three other charges of possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.



The charges of robbery and imitation firearm related to three other incidents in Swindon at: Betfred, Moredon Road on 06/10/2020; Ladbrokes, Thames Avenue on 03/11/2020 and Betfred, Bridge Street on 04/11/2020.



Hanman has been remanded in custody and is due before Swindon Magistrates this morning (13/11).