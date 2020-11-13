A trio of County Lines drug dealers were jailed for a total of more than 10 years after supplying heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis in Swindon.

Shaun Brown, 23, from London, was jailed for five years after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Anthony Brown, 29, from Greenhithe, was sentenced to two years and 10 months after being charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and being concerned in the the supply of class A drugs.

Alexter Tonto, 19, from London, was detained in a young offenders’ institution for two years and three months after being charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The sentences, which were handed out at Swindon Crown Court yesterday (13th), follow a joint investigation by Wiltshire Police and the Metropolitan Police’s Orochi Team.



PC Simon Sanghera, from the Fortitude Team, said: “This investigation was an excellent example of partnership work between Wiltshire Police and the Metropolitan Police.

“This County Line network operated under the name of “Breaker” and they were known for exploiting young runners, taking advantage of known vulnerable persons within our community through violence and using their addresses.

“We will continue to work alongside neighbouring forces to deal with the County Line threat in Swindon. We also urge anyone who has any concerns about County Lines activity in their area to let us know.”

And Detective Inspector Angela Shipp added: “These sentences represent the culmination of the hard work by PC Simon Sanghera and his colleagues in both the Fortitude Team and the Orochi Team in the Metropolitan Police.

“Together, more than 10 years custodial sentences have been passed to three of the perpetrators of this County Lines gang.

“These sentences reflect the gravity of harm that these networks cause within our communities and we will strive to ensure that those members of County Lines gangs who commit offences in Wiltshire are identified, arrested and the full force of the justice system applied.”

Anyone who is concerned about County Lines activity should report this via 101 or 999 in an emergency. Anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111