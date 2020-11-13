Family pay tribute to former lady mayoress killed in fatal collision 💥

Family of a woman killed in a collision in Canterbury pay tribute to her..

After obtaining her degree at Leeds University, Anne Sellers spent her entire career as a Philosophy Lecturer at Kent University. She was very much involved in the local community and was the Lady Mayoress in Canterbury 2001/2.

‘When she retired, Anne obtained a degree in Art and used her talent to involve children in projects, both at the Cathedral and latterly at St Paul’s Church, where she was an active member.

‘Anne sang in many choral works with the Amici Chorus for several years. She was a much loved family member who will be sorely missed by all that knew her.’