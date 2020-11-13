M2 Motorway in Kent likely to remain closed for several hours more as recovery and clean up takes place after HGV fire

The M2 in Kent is likely to remain closed for several hours between Junction 5 and Junction 6 due to an HGV load that has caught alight.

Kent Fire and Rescue are on scene. The HGV is fully laden with textile materials the container has been badly damaged and will need removing before the fire can be fully extinguished.

The blaze has damaged part of the road surface and this will have to be inspected and repaired

Long delays are being reported in Faversham as a result of the closure and driving trying to avoid the other congested routes

Road users travelling London bound are advised to follow the solid square diversion route on road signs. Exit the M2 at J6 and enter the A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock. At the roundabout exit west onto the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and J8 of the M20. Enter the M20 at J8 and travel westbound towards London until J7, take the exit and enter the northbound A249 towards the M2 J5.

Road users travelling coast bound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion route on road signs. Take the A249 southbound to the M20 J7. Take the M20 eastbound and exit at J8. Then take the A20 eastbound to Charing. Turn left at the roundabout onto the A252 to Challock. Then take the A251 northbound to re-join the M2 at J6.

Traffic heading for Dover are advised to use the M20.