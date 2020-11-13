Arrest made in connection with the murder of Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana

Police say a man has been arrested for Murder of Croydon custody Sergeant Matt Ratana.

At approximately 2.15am on Friday, 25 September Sergeant Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in Windmill Lane.

Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Very tragically he subsequently died at hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who had been arrested for a separate offence, was detained by officers at Croydon Custody Centre and then taken by ambulance to hospital with a gunshot wound.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident.

The man’s condition, originally critical, has since stabilised and is no longer considered life-threatening.

Therefore, on Friday, 13 November he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, as the man remains in hospital, officers will liaise with the relevant medical and legal teams to make an assessment of when he will be fit for interview.

Specialist family liaison officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are in regular contact with and supporting Matt’s partner, his son and wider family. They have been informed of today’s arrest.