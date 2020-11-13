The victim of a fatal stabbing in Westminster has been named as detectives make a further arrest

Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 31 October to reports of a group of young males fighting on Fernhead Road, W9.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of emergency services, who provided first aid, a 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Detectives are confident that he is Eltom Mohamed Eltom. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

A 20-year-old man , who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A further arrest on suspicion of murder was made on Friday, 13 November. The 20-year-old man remains in police custody.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are leading the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, said: “We believe Eltom suffered a fatal stab injury during a fight involving 12 males on Fernhead Road.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in that area on 31 October, at around 10pm.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 9734/31Oct.”