An appeal for information has been issued after fireworks were reported to have been thrown from a moving car towards people in the West Kingsdown area

Kent Police was called regarding five separate incidents involving a grey or dark coloured Mini Cooper over a six day period.

At around 9am on Friday 6 November 2020, the driver of a Mini allegedly threw a firework at a dustcart in Church Road after his vehicle was unable pass.

Two days later at around 2.40pm, officers received reports that fireworks were thrown from a Mini travelling in Green Street Green Road, Darenth towards a horse rider, and twenty minutes later in Gallows Wood in the direction of a cyclist.

At 2pm on Tuesday 10 November, a dog walker in Fawkham Road reported they had been targeted with a firework from a Mini. The following day at around the same time, a further horse rider alleged a firework had been directed at them from a similar vehicle in Exedown Road, Sevenoaks.

Inspector Lizzie Jones of the Tonbridge and Malling Community Safety Unit said: ‘It is only by chance that nobody has suffered serious injuries in these incidents.

‘We are linking the reports and, while investigators are making enquiries to identify those involved, we are appealing for anybody with information that may assist the investigation to contact the appeal line.

‘In particular, we are asking drivers with dash cam and residents with doorbell cameras and other CCTV security systems to check footage that may show a grey or dark coloured Mini Cooper in the area at the times of the incidents.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/202049/20.