Detectives investigating an attack outside a pub in south east London have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Police were called at 11.53pm on Tuesday, 10 March to reports of a man collapsed on Brockley Road, SE4.

Officers attended and found a 39-year-old man suffering from severe stab injuries outside the Brockley Barge pub.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the victim was taken to a south London hospital where he underwent surgery.

An investigation was immediately launched by the local CID. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Natalie Parker, from the South East BCU CID, said: “This was a shocking act of violence that could have cost a man’s life, and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“We are appealing for witnesses and information to assist our enquiries. If you are unsure as to whether something that you saw might be significant, we urge you to come forward and report it. You could aid our investigation and prevent the opportunity for further violence on the streets of London.

“If you recognise the man pictured, please get in touch. We would like to speak to him in relation to the incident. You can call us or make contact with Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 9112/10Mar20.