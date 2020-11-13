Man who rammed Edmonton Police Station remanded in custody

A man has today, Friday 13 November, appeared in court in connection with an incident at Edmonton Police Station, in north London.

Adam Pawlowski, 45, of Goff’s Lane, EN7, had been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court where a further charge of dangerous driving was added by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Pawlowski was remanded in custody and will appear next at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

Police were called at 6.58pm on Wednesday, 11 November, to reports that a vehicle had struck a building in Fore Street, Edmonton.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. There were no reports of any injuries.