A suspected machine gun and pile of drugs has been seized following a vehicle stop in north west London

At around 7pm on Thursday, 12 November, officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce were proactively patrolling on Chapter Road, NW2, when they stopped a vehicle.

While the vehicle was coming to a stop, officers saw something discarded from the car.

Three men, aged 29 and 30 years old, were detained at the scene. Officers then retraced the route and recovered the discarded item – a bag containing a large quantity of a substance, believed to be heroin – on the kerbside.

Following this, officers carried out Section 18 searches of three addresses linked to the men, and in one they found a suspected machine gun; 30 rounds of ammunition; approximately £100,000 in cash; and approximately half a kilo of what is believed to be Class A drugs, which is now being forensically examined.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They all remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Brownlee, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “The proactivity and quick-time actions of these officers has led to the discovery and seizure of a suspected machine gun – which could have been used to seriously harm or worse still, kill someone.

“Vehicle stops are a key tactic available to us, and this is an example of how the stop of one vehicle can lead onto further items being found and seized.

“Our officers are out every single day, conducting patrols and other proactive activity to keep Londoners safe, and we will not ease our pursuit of tackling drug and violent crime.”