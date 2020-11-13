A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent

Police were called to a property on South Walk, Meir, at around midday yesterday (Thursday 12 November) following reports a woman in her 30s was in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to hospital and sadly died this morning (Friday 13 November).

Specially-trained officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.

Formal identification will take place in due course.A 35-year-old man, from Sandwell, West Midlands, has been arrested in connection with the death and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 258 of 12, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.