A man has appeared via video link in court charged with the murder of Michael Lavery in Coulsdon

Patrick Beckley 31 of no fixed address, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday, 13 November having been charged with murder.

He also faces charges of actual bodily harm and common assault in respect of two other victims. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 17 November.

Beckley was previously charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal damage.

Michael Lavery, 59, was found with head injuries and stab wounds in a flat off Reddown Road, Coulsdon on Friday, 16 October.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.