Teenager left fighting for his life after stabbing attack

Police were called by LAS 5.52pm to Blantyre Street World’s End Estate in Kensington after a 17-year-old was found with stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital. Condition treated as life-threatening.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised.

A crime scene is in place and anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6104/ 13 Nov.