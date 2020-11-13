Do you recognise these people?

Officers have released this CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in a Southampton nightclub.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, 24 October, a man entered Fever and Vibe in Bedford Place, Southampton carrying a knife.

An argument broke out inside the club and the man was escorted out of the premises.

After leaving, the man got into a black Honda Civic, registration RJ07 CLU, with a woman described as having blonde hair, before driving off.

The man is described as being between 20-30 years old, 6ft 2 inches tall, medium / stocky build, with short afro hair, a moustache and a goatee beard.

He was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jumper with a white stripe, black puma tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and puma logo.

Do you know the man and woman in this photo?

If you recognise them or have any information that could help our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting 44200414117.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.