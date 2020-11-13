Family pay tribute to motorcycle rider killed in fatal Isle of Wight collision

The family of a man killed have paid tribute to him.

Christopher David Schuchart, 35, of Yarborough Road, East Cowes who died of his injuries at St Mary’s hospital following a collision around 1.15am to the collision on Green Street, Ryde, near the junction for the High Street on Sunday 8 November.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Christopher Schuchart, 35, was a sociable, hardworking, fun loving and helpful man who will be sadly missed by his Wife and children.

“He was always on the go whether it be out fishing with his friends or out on his motorbike which he cherished. He was always willing to help anyone with anything they needed and will be sadly missed by so many.”

We are continuing to make enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage should call 101, quoting the reference 44200432908.