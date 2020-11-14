Police have shut down a gathering in Brighton this evening following a breach of Covid regulations

A member of public reported a large gathering at a community centre in Providence Place shortly after 5pm today (Friday 13 November).

Officers attended and discovered about 50 people present at the address.

A Section 34 dispersal order was issued, requiring everyone to leave the area, and the property was secured by police.

The organiser was identified and has been reported for summons for a breach of Regulation 10 of The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020.

Officers would like to thank the public for bringing this to our attention, enabling us to respond swiftly.

Sussex Police say they continue to work with our communities and respond to those who disregard the regulations.

We’d also like to remind the public that we will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the government guidelines on Coronavirus, and enforcement action will be taken if necessary.