Two people have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a man in Petersfield

Shaun Charles Hanson, 50, of Fern Close, Petersfield, and Anthony John Seymour, 22, of Rival Moor Road, Petersfield had denied the charge.

They were both found guilty by a jury at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 11 November, following an eight-day trial.

The court result follows a police investigation into an incident at a house in Durford Road, Petersfield.

Officers were called to the house at 1.08am on Wednesday 20 May to a report that a 33-year-old man had been assaulted.

The man had received multiple stab wounds for which he needed hospital treatment.

Hanson and Seymour have been remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday 22 December.