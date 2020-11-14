A CCTV image of a man has been issued by officers investigating a series of reported shopliftings in Sittingbourne

Several incidents have taken place at the Shell garage on London Road since Sunday 4 October 2020, in which alcohol has been stolen and members of staff threatened.

Sergeant Chris Skilton, from Kent Police, said: ‘We believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to assist us with our enquiries and urge anyone who may know who he is to get in touch.

‘While we appreciate that only a small part of the man’s head and face can be seen, we are hoping someone may recognise him from his haircut or the hooded top he is wearing.’

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/178345/20. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org