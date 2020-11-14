A man has been disqualified from driving for three years for driving while driving drunk in east London

Calum Adams, 31 of no fixed address, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 10 November, where having pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis both at the roadside and in custody, he was sentenced to complete 120 hours of unpaid work (within 12 months); a rehabilitation activity requirement; disqualified from driving for three years (to be reduced by 36 weeks if a driver awareness course is undertaken and completed); to pay court costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £95.

On Tuesday, 22 September, Adams was witnessed by officers driving dangerously from High Road in Ilford, to Station Road in Chadwell Heath where he narrowly missed colliding with other vehicles, railings and bollards, frequently strayed onto the wrong side of the road and eventually drove the wrong way down a one-way street avoiding a collision with an oncoming vehicle by seconds.

Inspector Neil Donohoe, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “The danger that Mr Adams posed to other road users and the public was so severe that before he stopped, even though the roads were quiet and there were no pedestrians around, officers were requesting authorisation for a forced stop manoeuvre that really is a last resort.

“In this case, the officers considered stopping the vehicle through a dynamic risk assessment. They concluded that due to the nature of the driving, and their experience of previous incidents involving suspected drink drivers, it would be the safer option to use pre-emptive tactics. This avoided a pursuit that could have potentially placed other road users at risk at higher speeds.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, the suspect vehicle was monitored by experienced officers from a safe distance, before eventually coming to a natural stop which negated the need for any tactical contact. But, had this offence been committed during daylight hours when the roads and pavements were more populated, the potential for injury would have been critical and a forced stop would almost certainly have been made.

“As we approach the festive season, this case clearly highlights the irresponsibility of driving while drunk, the danger to the public, and the penalties that conviction can carry. If your celebrations include alcohol, please leave your car at home as a driving ban is not a gift that anyone will be happy to receive.”