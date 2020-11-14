Thames Valley Police say they are continuing an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Reading

At around 4.55am on Thursday (12/11) officers were called to a house in Oxford Road, Reading.

On attendance, they found that a man in his fifties had sadly died.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A post-mortem was conducted today, (13/11) the results of which were inconclusive.

Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place.

A scene watch has now been lifted.

Senior Investigating officer, Chief Inspector Dave Turton, Crime Manager for Reading, said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances around this death which at this time is being treated as unexplained.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“Further forensic work is needed to further ascertain how this man died, which may take some time.

“As such the three men who were initially arrested have now been released under investigation.

“Neighbourhood patrols will be conducted in the area, if anyone has any concerns they can speak to one of our officers.”