A man has been jailed for five years following a sex attack in a churchyard in Slough

Winson Benta, aged 59, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of sexual assault, actual bodily harm and committing an offence of ABH with intent to commit a sexual offence following a trial lasting five days at Reading Crown Court which concluded on 28 August.

Returning to the same court today (13/11), Benta was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Benta has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on 30 January 2019, the victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was approached by Benta in St Mary’s churchyard in Church Street, Upton, Slough.

Benta knocked the victim unconscious and then went on to sexually assault her before he was interrupted by a passer-by.

Following an investigation, Benta was arrested on 6 March this year through DNA evidence. He was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jessica Lawson, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a targeting of a lone female at night in the churchyard where she was grabbed, dragged across the ground and sexually assaulted.

“In her sentencing marks, the trial judge described the attack as a prolonged, persistent and humiliating attack and said that Benta’s account was wholly inconsistent.

“I would like to praise the victim for her courage and patience while we conducted this investigation.

“Benta’s account was wholly inconsistent and was rejected by the jury.

“Thames Valley Police will leave no stone unturned to investigate reports of sexual offences and will work hard to bring violent offenders like Benta to justice.

“Vicitms will always be listened to, supported, and treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

“I hope that this sentence will give the victim some form of closure, and re-assure the local community that we will always investigate and prosecute offenders like Benta.”