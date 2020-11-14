Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary that took place Abingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Abingdon.

The incident took place yesterday (12/11) at about 6pm at an address in Anna Pavlova Close.

Three offenders gained entrance to the property through a rear door. When they entered the property they then threatened the occupants, a man and woman aged in their seventies, with screwdrivers.

The offenders then carried out a search of the premises before stealing an iPad and a set of door keys.

The victims were not injured.

The first offender is a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall with a stocky build and short dark hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a dark top and a dark face covering.

The second offender is a white man, aged in his twenties with a slim build. There is currently no description available of the third man.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carly Milward, based at Abingdon police station, said: “This would have been a very frightening ordeal for the victims.

“We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, and I would like anyone with any information to contact us.

“If you have any details which you think could be helpful, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200373723.