Police are probing an attempted murder after a Teenager was stabbed in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of attempted murder which occurred in Milton Keynes.

Between 1.30am and 2am on Thursday (12/11) the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was assaulted by two offenders in the park area between Bellwether and Weavers Hill.

He was stabbed and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The offenders are described as two males and wearing blue surgical face masks.

One offender is described as being aged between 14 and 15-years-old and wearing a black tracksuit.

The other offender is described as being aged between 18 and 21-years-old and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rachel Murray, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information to please come forward.

“I am also asking anyone who has CCTV covering that area or any motorists who have dash-cams and were in the local area to check the footage in case it may assist our investigation.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate the carrying of knives and we are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident to establish what happened. Local residents will also see an increased police presence in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43200372073.