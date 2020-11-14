A man in his late teens, sustained an injury to his hand and was chased by a group of men between the railway bridge in Cookham

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Cookham.

It happened on Friday 30 October between 4pm and 4.30pm in Maidenhead Road.

The victim, a man in his late teens, sustained an injury to his hand and was chased by a group of men between the railway bridge and the junction of Lightlands Lane.

No description of the offenders is currently available.

Investigating officer, PC Gurmat Athwal, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”