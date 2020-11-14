Met detective sacked after forging crime report and CPS charging document

A detective constable has been dismissed without notice following the conclusion of a special case hearing on Wednesday, 11 November.

DC Ricardo Jacobs, attached to the West Area BCU, was found to have breached the Standards of

Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct and Honesty and Integrity.

It was alleged that in November 2017, DC Jacobs lied to a senior manager about advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) relating to a crime report and forged a CPS document.

After considering all the evidence the chair, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, found the allegations proven as gross misconduct and DC Jacobs was dismissed without notice.