Lowlife scumbags strikes at St Catherine’s Church Bearwood, Sindlesham stealing Christmas Wreath

Heartbroken relatives have issued an appeal following the theft from St Catherine’s Church Bearwood, Sindlesham in Berkshire

The One-off wooden hand made Christmas Wreath, which is placed on families parents grave to commemorate the up and coming Christmas Holiday.

The wreath is big and extremely heavy, probably needed more than one person to steal it

If anyone knows who the lowlife scumbag or scumbags are who would stoop so low as to steal a Christmas wreath, from the grounds of Bearwood Church please contact Thames Valley Police on 101