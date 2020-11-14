A man has been arrested in connection with the serial sex attacks in Didcot

A 22-year-old man from Didcot was arrested on suspicion of five counts of sexual assault. He is currently in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with five incidents of sexual assault which happened in Didcot.

Four took place on Tuesday (10/11), and one on Thursday (12/11).

Detective Sergeant Nathan Adby, of Abingdon police station, said: “We continue to investigate these incidents of sexual assault, and officers have now made an arrest of a man in connection with them.

“A police presence will remain in the community as officers carry out reassurance patrols.

“I would like to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting 43200370048.”