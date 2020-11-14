Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire in a block of flats on Cassilis Road on Isle of Dogs

Part of a seventh-floor flat was damaged by fire.

Station Commander Shaun Fox who was at the scene said:

“First crews worked very hard and contained the fire to the flat of origin. Two adults left the affected property, uninjured before we arrived. A further 40 people from surrounding flats self-evacuated.”

The Brigade was called at 1948 and the fire was under control by 2044. Firefighters from Millwall, Poplar, Shadwell, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Plaistow, Dowgate and Dockhead fire stations were at the scene.