Detectives investigating a murder in north London are renewing appeals for information as they name the teenage victim.

Police were called at 3.50pm on Thursday, 12 November to Northwick Park in Harrow, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended, and a 17-year-old was found suffering from stab injuries. He was given first aid at the scene by officers prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:31hrs.

He has been named as Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew, who was from the Harrow area. His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Topping, said: “I am urging anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to Jamalie’s murder, or the stabbing itself, to come forward and speak with us. A young man has lost his life in the most tragic and needless of circumstances. His, and his family’s future, has been taken from them.

“I need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time; I am certain that someone has that piece of information that will help us to trace the person responsible. Please do the right thing, and come forward.”

Jamalie’s family, said: “The whole family is deeply saddened and utterly devastated about the passing of Jamalie. We all knew of his ambition to study Law, and coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal. We are pleading with the public to share any piece of information regarding this incident.”

There have been no arrests made at this time and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 4735/12Nov.