Yellow weather warning issued for a Wet and Windy weekend

We are set for a wet and windy weekend, with a yellow weather warning in force and a flood alert issued by the Environment Agency.

Forecasters are warning that over the next 48 hours we will see a large variety of active weather with heavy rain, severe gales and large waves affecting many parts of the South and Southeast.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for Sunday. Very strong Southwesterly winds will develop throughout the afternoon with gusts up to 60-70mph in places, especially over hills and coasts in Southern and Western areas and also around any of the heavy showers that will be moving through.

The wind alone shouldn’t cause too many issues but with a lot of trees still to shed their leaves road debris such as leaves, twigs and small branches falling in places will make the roads very slippery and rather hazardous.

Some places could see as much as 30 to 35 millimetres of rain falling in the space of a few hours, potentially leading to flooding in coastal areas, as well as disruption for cars, trains and buses.

A further spell of rain, some of it heavy, is expected on Sunday morning. This will bring rainfall totals of 10 to 20 mm quite widely with some locations seeing as much as 30 to 35 mm.

As much of this rain is expected to fall within a few hours localised flooding of a few properties and roads is likely to result, the latter along with spray may lead to longer journey times.