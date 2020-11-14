Teenager arrested after Police dog is stabbed in the head with a knife in the West Midlands

A west Midlands police dogs was attacked with a knife on Larch Avenue in #Handsworth, #Birmingham at around 4am this morning (Saturday 14 November). The attack happened after he was deployed with his handler PC Paul Hopley to a report of a break-in at allotments on the road.

Police dog Stark was struck with a knife on his head, but still managed to bite the offender on his leg before he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police dog.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital so his injuries could be checked over and will be taken into police custody later.

Luckily, the brave animal PD Stark is going to be ok.

It’s believed two other people managed to get away and anyone with information is asked to contact Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 anytime. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log 544 of 14 November.