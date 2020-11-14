CCTV images released as search for missing Kyle Binns continues in Doncaster

Police in West Yorkshire are still searching for missing Doncaster man Kyle Binns and need your help. Kyle, 25, was seen at around 8.25am on Tuesday (10 November) on St Anne’s Road in the Belle Vue area of Doncaster.

The last sighting of Kyle is at 8.44am that morning walking past the Shell garage on Bawtry Rd, Bessecarr. CCTV footage shows him walking away from the town centre. Officers believe he was wearing jeans, trainers and maybe a black jumper. Kyle is around 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair, a little facial hair and is of slim build. Have you seen Kyle? Do you know where he might be? Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Kyle walking along Bawtry Road on Tuesday morning. Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 343 of 11 November 2020.