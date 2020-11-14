Man jailed for almost a decade after attack that left woman with catastrophic injuries

A Doncaster man has been jailed for nearly a decade after leaving a woman so badly beaten that she suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

In the early hours of Wednesday 16 October 2019, 46-year-old Mark O’Flanagan woke his neighbour on Hazel Avenue, Auckley, banging on the window shouting “she’s dead, phone an ambulance.”

Just minutes earlier – under the influence of drink and drugs – he had assaulted his victim, a 45-year-old woman, inflicting head injuries so severe she was bleeding extensively and barely conscious.

O’Flanagan, who was charged in the days after his arrest, refused to comment on any of the questions put to him in an interview. He eventually pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding at an earlier hearing and appeared before court again today, where he was jailed for a total of nine years and six months. The Judge also ordered a five year extended licence period – in her words “to protect the public from serious harm”.

Detective Constable Della O’Horo, from Doncaster CID said “O’Flanagan’s ferocious and senseless attack on his victim, who he had known for about three months, left her requiring months of extensive medical treatment.

“She may never fully be able to remember what happened to her in the early hours of that morning but I hope that knowing her attacker is now behind bars can help her to continue moving forward and focusing on her future.”

DI Anna Sedgwick, who oversaw the investigation, said: “The victim has been incredibly strong throughout this investigation and I hope knowing O’Flanagan will be in prison for a significant amount of time will help her to move on from this horrific ordeal. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her support over the last 12 months.

“I would also like to thank the investigation team, particularly DC O’Horo, for their excellent work and their continued dedication in supporting victims of domestic abuse and bringing the offenders to justice.

“I hope this sends a strong and clear message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Doncaster – or anywhere in South Yorkshire.”