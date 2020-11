The offences have taken place in the #Birmingham #Walsall and #Sandwell areas between 23 July and 6 November.

Marek Balog, aged 27, and Dobroslav Gabor, aged 25, were arrested on Saturday (7 November) and have been charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Balog, of no fixed address, and Gabor, of Windermere Road, Handsworth, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (9 November).