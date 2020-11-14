Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who is believed to be in the Medway towns

Matthew Bizimana has been reported missing from his home in Bristol but is understood to have since travelled to the Chatham Hill area.

He was reported missing to Kent Police on 13 November 2020.

The 16-year-old is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slim build and black, braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a light grey Puma jumper, a black jacket, grey Ellesse jogging bottoms and green and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 13-0919