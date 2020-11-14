A fire was set in the front porch of the property in Bentley Avenue in Jaywick

Police and Essex Fire and rescue are investigating a fire at a bungalow in Jaywick.

They are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

A fire was set in the front porch of the property in Bentley Avenue at about 10pm on 31 October, causing damage to a door.

Thankfully no-one was hurt.

Officers have been speaking to neighbours and carrying out enquiries, and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.

If you have any information, please go to https://www.essex.police.uk or alternatively, you can submit an online report or call 101.