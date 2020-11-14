Man charged with Possession Scorpion sub machine gun and drug supply and over £200,000 in cash

A man has been charged with multiple offences after officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce stopped a vehicle in north London on the evening of Thursday, 12 November.

Azeem Ahktar, 29 of Cooper Road, NW10 was charged with:

– Possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm / 60cm – prohibited weapon, namely a Scorpion submachine gun;

– Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (Heroin);

– Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (Cannabis Resin);

– Acquire / use / possess criminal property in regards to a substantive cash seizure estimated in the region of £200,000.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 14 November.

He was remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 11 December.

Two other men – aged 29 and 30 years old – have been bailed pending further enquiries.