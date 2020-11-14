Officers in Swindon have been targeting individuals suspected of carrying knives as part of Operation Sceptre – a national week of action and education around knife crime.

The Swindon Neighbourhood Policing Teams, supported by Special Constables and officers from the Fortitude Team, have just concluded a three day, intelligence led operation which saw targeted patrols conducted across Swindon in police vehicles, on foot and bicycle (see notes to editors).

More than 30 stop searches were carried out and as a result a number of cannabis drug seizures were made which will be dealt with by officers as more enquiries are made.

Sgt Richard Fay, from the Swindon Central South Neighbourhood Team, was reassured by the results of the operation. He said: “The low percentage of weapons recovered during the stop searches during this operation should bring comfort to the local community and reinforce that Wiltshire remains one of the safest counties in the country.

“We will however, continue to bring all those who carry weapons in our community to justice. If you have any information regarding individuals carrying weapons, we encourage you to inform us directly via 101 or our website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

During yesterday’s operation (13/11), a 25-year-old local man was arrested and later charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of possessing a knife in a public place. He was also released under investigation for allegedly possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Mandeep Bansal, from Bodiam Drive, Toothill has been released on unconditional bail and is due to appear before magistrates on 13 January 2021.