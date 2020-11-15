David Webster, of Dunchurch Road, Rugby, appeared at Warwick Crown Court following an attack that took place in a pub.

On 13 November last year, police were called to a report of a fight at a pub on Drury Lane, Rugby.

Officers attended, where it was reported Webster had assaulted another man, who had subsequently sustained facial injuries.

Officers viewed and seized the pub’s CCTV footage showing the assault, and Webster was arrested.

When he was taken to custody, he made a phone call to a woman asking her to ‘lose’ the CCTV recording.

He had previously pleaded guilty to wounding and attempting to pervert the course of justice and has now been sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Det Con Matthew Rapkins from Warwickshire Police said: “Not only did Webster seriously assault another man, but he then tried to hide the evidence and pervert the course of justice.